Cason Wallace earns second-straight SEC Freshman of the Week award

Another week, another award for Kentucky Wildcats star freshman Cason Wallace.

For the second-straight week, Wallace claimed the SEC Freshman of the Week honor. He did so despite missing last Tuesday’s win over Ole Miss before returning Saturday to carry Kentucky past the Florida Gators.

In the 72-67 home win over Florida, the 6-foot-4, 193-pound freshman from Dallas (TX) had 20 points, three blocks, and two assists. It was Wallace’s 14th double-figure scoring game and second with 20 or more. He also scored 10 of Kentucky’s final 16 points in the narrow victory.

What made this even special is Wallace wears No. 22, and Kentucky was honoring the late Mike Pratt by retiring his No. 22 jersey into the Rupp Arena rafters at halftime of the crucial win, which also kept Kentucky on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday night vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9 pm ET.

