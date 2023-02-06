Monday Headlines: Kentucky Tennis Edition

Kentucky Men’s Tennis is unstoppable so far this season. Over the weekend, the Wildcats took their first road trip of the year and returned to Lexington with a 8-0 record.

The Wildcats knocked off No. 1 ranked Virginia on Friday and swept Virginia Tech, 7-0, on Sunday. Kentucky’s sweep of Virginia Tech was their fourth shutout of the season.

If you want to see full results from Sunday’s match vs. Virginia Tech, visit this link.

Cosnet wins a third set tiebreaker to complete the sweep and we'll head back to Lexington after a 2-0 weekend! #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/xBq6A9yQA1 — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) February 5, 2023

Kentucky will play their third consecutive road match this Friday when the Wildcats make the short trip to Louisville. Coach Cedric Kauffmann and his team will put their undefeated record on the line against a 4-1 Cardinals team that is coming off a loss at No. 15 Georgia last Monday. Their match is scheduled to start at 5 PM ET in the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Tweet of the Day

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

Which team “won” the deal?

Headlines

Transfers found the right atmosphere with UK football - Vaught’s Views

Can’t wait to watch this team in the fall.

Nets trading star guard Kyrie Irving to Mavericks - ESPN

How many days until he asks to be traded again?

Wheeler changed Saturday’s game with his defense - Vaught’s Views

Maybe he’s become a better player in his new role.

Steele heads back to Alabama as defensive coordinator - ESPN

Two new coordinators for Nick Saban.

CFB analyst Cole Cubelic is a Ray Davis fan - Vaught’s Views

Big Blue Nation will be, too.

Daimion Collins Delivers in Crunch Time for Kentucky - KSR

Could he see another uptick in minutes?

PHOTOS – Kentucky Beats Florida, Honors Mike Pratt - Vaught’s Views

Taking a look back at highlights from Saturday night.

Chris Rodriguez Shows Off Hands at Senior Bowl - KSR

This is big for his draft stock.