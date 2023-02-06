Who wins Kentucky vs. Arkansas Round 1?

The Kentucky Wildcats have won six SEC games in a row after their win over the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Now, they turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks as they look to extend that conference winning streak to seven.

Arkansas is coming into Tuesday night’s matchup with a 16-7 overall record (5-5 in SEC play) and on a two-game winning streak with wins over Texas A&M (81-70) and South Carolina (65-63).

The Razorbacks are currently averaging 75.9 points per game, while their opponents are averaging 68.3 points per game.

Ricky Council IV leads Arkansas in scoring as the guard is averaging 17 points per game on 45.8% shooting from the field and 27% from three.

As a team, the Razorbacks are shooting 69.7% from the field and 30.6% from three.

Kentucky, on the other hand, is averaging 79.4 points per game and is giving up 66.5 points.

Oscar Tshiwbwe leads the Cats in scoring and rebounding as he is averaging 15.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, though he’s obviously coming off his worst game of the season after going 2/14 from the field vs. Florida.

Antonio Reeves has begun to find his groove in recent weeks, as he is now averaging 13 points per game while shooting 41.3% from three.

On paper, the Cats have the better overall team and will have the advantage of playing in Rupp Arena but will play the Hogs again in Fayetteville to wrap up regular-season play.

With that being said, who do you think wins Saturday’s matchup between the Cats and Razorbacks? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

Poll Who wins Kentucky vs. Arkansas? Kentucky

Arkansas vote view results 88% Kentucky (113 votes)

11% Arkansas (15 votes) 128 votes total Vote Now

