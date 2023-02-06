Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox among biggest NBA All-Star snubs

The Kentucky Wildcats program will have several former studs representing them in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the three former Cats to crack the roster.

However, there are a few names you may be shocked to see left off.

Anthony Davis, for one, will not be making his 9th appearance in the game. This is likely due to his injuries, playing just 29 games. He did average 26.9 points and 12 rebounds per game when healthy, but it seems likely his availability dinged him enough.

Another top snub was De’Aaron Fox.

The Kings look poised to end their playoff drought, and Fox is the main reason why. He’s averaging 24.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 50.6% from the field. Successful teams usually get more love on All-Star weekend, but the Kings will only have Domantas Sabonis elected.

Who should have been named an All-Star? pic.twitter.com/b8rcoyT0T6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2023

A few other names that should be highlighted are Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker.

Both weren’t All-Stars this season, and availability is why. KAT has played in just 21 games. He is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, which are down for the star center regardless.

As for Booker, he’s averaging 27.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds, easily All-Star-caliber numbers. He has played in just 29 games, though.

That said, the Cats do have some representatives, so it should be worth tuning in for. But, considering many of the former Wildcats’ injury woes this season, the total amount of players in the game is lower than it typically has been.

Now, which former Wildcat do you believe was the biggest snub this year? Let us know in the comments section!