Sunday Headlines: Beating Florida and Celebrating Mike Pratt Edition

Saturday night was special for multiple reasons. It’s always a good feeling when the Kentucky Wildcats beat Florida in any sport, especially basketball and football.

The Wildcats did just that, edging out the Gators, 72-67.

Perhaps the best part of Kentucky’s win was center Oscar Tshiebwe played one of his worst games as a Wildcat, yet the Wildcats were still able to come out on top. The reigning National Player of the Year scored just four points and fouled out in 34 minutes, but the likes of Cason Wallace/CJ Fredrick/Jacob Toppin/Sahvir Wheeler carried the load, scoring 57 of the team’s 72 points.

Saturday night was also special because Kentucky honored the late Mike Pratt by retiring his jersey in the Rupp Arena rafters during halftime.

Welcome to the rafters “22”



No one is more deserving…



What a great ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1nHmKSzBtc — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 5, 2023

UK Athletics played this tribute video during halftime.

Mike Pratt, a Kentucky basketball legend. pic.twitter.com/aZkhG5WdNt — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2023

Dan Issel and Pratt’s family were able to attend the ceremony.

Mike Pratt's #22 jersey was just retired during a halftime ceremony here at Rupp Arena. It sits in the rafters right next to teammate Dan Issel's.



Pratt, who was also a longtime broadcaster for Kentucky, died last year.@LEX18News @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/5Sw2vmBspA — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) February 5, 2023

In UK history, Pratt remains a top-30 scorer, rebounder and assist man for his career. He was an exceptional basketball player but an even better person. That was on full display Saturday night during his ceremony and will live on forever via his memory.

Tweet of the Day

Coach Cal was outta there! pic.twitter.com/RUQQd8Fpk2 — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) February 5, 2023

Lot of Happy Cal last night.

