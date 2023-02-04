 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky beating Florida

The Cats take care of business against the Gators, again.

By Adam Haste
The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action Saturday night for a matchup against the Florida Gators and a chance to jump into the top 4 in the SEC standings.

It was a slow start offensively for the Cats, but they were playing very well defensively as they held a 5-2 lead at the first timeout.

Kentucky was scrapping on both ends of the floor and used that to build a 17-9 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

Late in the first half, it looked like Kentucky was about to run away with this game as they held a 24-11 lead.

However, the Gators fought back in a big way and made this a 26-22 ballgame coming down the stretch of the half.

Fortunately, the Cats responded with a 7-0 run to end the half and they went into the break holding a 33-22 lead.

The second half got off to a lackluster start for the Cats, but they still held a 37-30 lead at the under 16 timeout.

A Jacob Toppin jumper with just over 10 minutes remaining put Kentucky back up double digits leading it 50-40.

Kentucky used that momentum and looked to take control of the game as they built a 59-45 lead with 8 minutes to go.

Unfortunately, Florida once again battled back and at the under 4 timeout it was a 61-54 ballgame.

Down the stretch Cason Wallace made some massive plays for the Cats as they were able to get the 72-67 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the win.

