Kentucky vs. Florida: Who wins Round 1?

The Kentucky Wildcats return to Rupp Arena on Saturday night as they welcome the Florida Gators to town for their first matchup of the season.

The Cats return home after picking up a win in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels. Moving their record to 15-7 (6-3) on the season, Kentucky will now look to add another solid resume-building win over a Florida team that just knocked off the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville earlier this week.

Todd Golden brings his Gator squad to Lexington at 13-9 (6-3) on the season, as the tides have turned in Gainesville since the start of SEC play. After a huge win over the Vols, they will look to follow that up with a win over the Cats on the road.

For Kentucky the question still remains; will Cason Wallace take the floor? It has been fairly quiet on that front overall, but one would guess that the talented freshman will give it a go as UK tries to push further up the SEC standings.

It should be a fun one inside Rupp on Saturday night. Let us know who you have winning the first matchup between the two rival programs in the poll and comment section below!