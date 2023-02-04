Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators tonight at 8:30 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

The Wildcats picked up a much-needed win against Ole Miss this past Tuesday. Had they lost, it would have been a major blow to their NCAA Tournament dreams.

While it wasn’t pretty, they got the job done without starting point guard Cason Wallace. We saw Sahvir Wheeler step up in his absence with a nine-assist, one-turnover game, something he desperately needed.

Florida is coming off a very impressive win over No. 2 Tennessee, 67-54, and is now firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble along with Kentucky.

However, the true importance of tonight is not how this matchup goes. That’s because Kentucky Basketball legend Mike Pratt will have his No. 22 jersey retired into the rafters of Rupp. Pratt passed away last June at the age of 73.

The ceremony will happen at halftime of tonight’s game.

Celebrating Mike Pratt before retiring his jersey at halftime of our game Saturday night pic.twitter.com/im3Q8lMCAz — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 4, 2023

Go Cats!!!