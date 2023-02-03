Friday Headlines: Former Cats Named All-Stars

February is here and that means both the NBA All-Star weekend and NBA Trade Deadline are around the corner.

On Thursday night, the NBA released their All-Star reserves and (to no surprise) three former Kentucky Wildcats made the team.

Representing the Eastern Conference are Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle, along with DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, and Tyrese Haliburton.

2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

For the Western Conference, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is joined by Damian Lillard, Domantas Sabonis, Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen, and Paul George.

2022-23 NBA West All-Star reserves: Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

A name missing from the Western Conference team is De’Aaron Fox, who is leading the current No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings to what could be their best season in well over a decade. If they hold on for the NBA playoffs, it would be Sacramento’s first appearance since 2006.

Fox is also averaging 24 points, six assists and four rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. So it’s blasphemous that he was snubbed from the part of the roster that’s voted on by coaches and not fans.

Another name left off the team is Devin Booker. The star guard hasn’t played since Christmas due to a groin injury and his Phoenix Suns aren’t having the best season (27-26), but they’re still right in the playoff mix and Booker is averaging a career-high 27 points per game. It’s a bit easier to understand why he was left off the team, though, since he’s missed over a month of the season already.

This year’s NBA All-Star game is scheduled for Sunday, February 19th in Utah.

Tweet of the Day

I don’t understand why coaches selected Paul George over De’Aaron Fox or Anthony Edwards for an All-Star reserve spot. Fox and Edwards have posted better numbers and they’re the engine of their teams. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 3, 2023

Preach it, Kevin.

