Kentucky continues to rise in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats found their way back into the AP top 25 this week after an impressive turnaround to the season.

The Cats now have five Quad 1 wins on the year and find themselves sitting at No. 20 in the current NET rankings.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology, and the Cats are once again on the rise.

Lunardi now has the Cats as a 6-seed in the South Region with their first and second-round games being played in Albany, NY.

The Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils are the last two teams in the tournament at this moment and the Cats would get the winner of their game in the First Four.

If the Cats played the highest seed each round, their path to the Final Four would be.

Overall, this would be a very favorable path for the Cats and could provide them with a chance to avenge some past tournament losses along the way.

Obviously, an Elite Eight game vs. Alabama would be a tough matchup as we have already seen this season, but by that point, you are going to have to beat someone good to reach the Final Four.

As for the conference breakdown, the Big Ten is getting the most teams in with nine making the field. The SEC is right behind them in second place with eight teams getting in.

Looking at the rest of the Power 5 conferences, the Big 12 is in third with seven teams, the ACC is tied for fourth with the Big East with five, and the Pac-12 is in sixth with just four teams making the tournament.

You can check out Lunardi’s full Bracketology here.