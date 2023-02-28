Could we actually see another year of Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin in Lexington?

Don’t bank on it, but the two made some interesting comments ahead of the Kentucky Wildcats’ Senior Night clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores. That’s expected to be the final home game for the two seniors, who will likely be playing professionally elsewhere next season.

However, Tshiebwe and Toppin made it clear they’d like to play together again while speaking with local media on Tuesday.

Asked Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe today if anything could get them to use the extra year at Kentucky next season.



Toppin to Oscar: “I’ll do whatever you do.”



Tshiebwe: “I like playing with Jacob, so I’ll follow him.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 28, 2023

Tshiebwe and Toppin could return next season thanks to the free year of eligibility the NCAA handed out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Toppin is widely projected to go undrafted if he goes pro following this season, though his improved play down the stretch of this season could give teams something to think about in Round 2 of this year’s NBA Draft.

As for Tshiebwe, he’s been consistently projected as a second-round pick this year, assuming he also goes pro.

The thought of having both forwards back next season is certainly an exciting one. Combined with the incoming recruiting class, a roster that also includes a fifth-year Toppin and a fifth-year Tshiebwe would likely be the preseason No. 1 team next season and the favorite to win it all.

Get you someone who looks at you like Jacob Toppin looks at Oscar Tshiebwe pic.twitter.com/5OxCQtJiuh — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) February 28, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And Go CATS!!!