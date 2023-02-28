Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky’s Morgan & Morgan NIL Deal Edition

News broke Monday afternoon that Morgan & Morgan, the largest law firm in the country, has further attached their name to the best brand in college basketball.

Per Kentucky Sports Radio, the law firm signed individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with each member of the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team on Monday. That includes center Oscar Tshiebwe, who was not able to participate in NIL last season.

Kentucky’s deal with Morgan & Morgan includes an entire marketing campaign of digital billboards, TV and other digital Ads via social media and YouTube.

This isn’t Kentucky’s first partnership with Morgan & Morgan, though. The program and the law firm have worked together via NIL deals since 2021. But this is the first deal between the two that impacts every single member of the roster.

It’s interesting that Morgan & Morgan founder, John Morgan, was raised in Lexington. Dan Morgan, who is John’s son, told KSR+ he grew up as a member of Big Blue Nation.

“Kentucky was always on – the big games, Saturdays, and Final Fours,” Dan said. “ I definitely grew up hearing the chants, going to games, and things like that.”

It’s clear Morgan & Morgan understands how impactful the Kentucky basketball brand can be, and they couldn’t have announced this partnership at a better time, as the Wildcats are winners of four straight and now back in the AP Top-25 poll at No. 23.

Tweet of the Day

Sister Jean has made her 2023 NCAA Tournament Prediction pic.twitter.com/FghXWoLaub — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) February 27, 2023

You love to see it.

