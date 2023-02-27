Sister Jean picks Kentucky to win NCAA Championship

Sister Jean became a superstar in 2018 when Loyola Chicago made an improbable run to the Final Four. Still a huge fan of college basketball, she made a pick for this year's NCAA Tournament Champion that the BBN is for sure to like.

During Good Morning America, in which she was talking about her recently released memoir, “Wake up with Purpose,” Sister Jean was asked to give a prediction on who will win this year's NCAA Championship.

She believes the Kentucky Wildcats will be hoisting title No. 9 to end this college basketball season.

Sister Jean picks the Cats to win it all pic.twitter.com/BbEGd6AfVm — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 27, 2023

The Cats have certainly changed the trajectory of their season with their performance on the court over the last several weeks, including a blowout win over the Auburn Tigers this past Saturday.

With two games left, and the SEC Tournament left before the Big Dance, Kentucky seems to be peaking at the right time.

Let’s hope Sister Jean’s prediction comes true.