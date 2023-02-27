John Calipari gives update on Sahvir Wheeler

Senior Night is coming up on Wednesday for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they’re getting set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores.

One of the six seniors set to participate in the festivities is point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who is in his fourth season of college basketball after spending his first two years with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Unfortunately, Wheeler has not played since the Florida game in Rupp Arena on February 4th due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice.

On his weekly radio show Monday night, John Calipari provided an update on Wheeler, who once again did not practice on Monday.

“He’s (Wheeler) really worked hard to get back at it,” Cal stated. “Being injured, it’s killing him. The doctors are telling him how to proceed and keeping me informed. He’s been a very big part of what we’ve done the last couple of years.”

It’s looking like the Cats will again be without Wheeler on Wednesday night, making Saturday’s matchup vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks his final chance to get back in the flow of things before the postseason begins.

