Kentucky will have 6 players participate in Senior Night festivities

The Kentucky Wildcats appear to have turned the corner after a dominating win on Saturday over the Auburn Tigers.

Now, Kentucky’s attention turns to the Vanderbilt Commodores who will be in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

That game is also Kentucky’s Senior Night which will have a lot of Cats being recognized.

UK Athletics announced on Monday that CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe and Brennan Canada will all participate in Senior Night Festivities.

However, all six players have the option to take an extra COVID year next season but, “decisions on the future will be made at a later date.”

We should expect this to be the final home game for Tshiebwe, Wheeler and Toppin, while Reeves and Fredrick may very well return for one more year.

It will be interesting to see if any of these guys decide to take advantage of that extra year, but Wednesday night could be the last time we see all six players play in Rupp Arena.