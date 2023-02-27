Kentucky re-enters the Top 25

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have made an impressive turnaround. After looking dead in the water in early January, the Wildcats have won 10 of 13 games, steadily climbing the NET rankings, and building up their NCAA Tournament resume.

This turnaround culminated in a statement win on Saturday, as the Wildcats crushed a capable Auburn Tigers squad by 32 points and all but guaranteed their spot in March Madness.

In the performance, Kentucky showed a level of confidence that had not been seen all season, which is promising given this point of the season.

The Associated Press voters have taken notice and showed their own confidence in Kentucky by voting them back into the AP Top 25 this week. This is the Wildcats’ first appearance in the Top 25 since December 26th, before they entered a stretch and lost three of their next five games, including that brutal loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

If the Cats keep up their level of play, they could potentially play themselves into a 5- or 6-seed in the Big Dance, something that would have been considered a pipe dream just a month ago.

So, what say you? Too high, too low, or just right for the Cats?

1. Houston (49) 27-2

2. Alabama (5) 25-4

3. Kansas (8) 24-5

4. UCLA 25-4

5. Purdue 24-5

6. Marquette 23=6

7. Baylor 21-8

8. Arizona 24-5

9. Texas 22-7

10. Gonzaga 25-5

11. Kansas State 22-7

12. Tennessee 21-8

13. Virginia 21-6

14. UConn 22-7

15. Indiana 20-9

16. Miami 23-6

17. Saint Mary’s 25-6

18. San Diego St. 23-5

19. Xavier 21-8

20. Providence 21-8

21. Maryland 21-9

22. TCU 19-10

23. Kentucky 20-9

24. Texas A&M 21-8

25. Pittsburgh 21-8