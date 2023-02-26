Sunday Headlines: Beating Auburn Edition

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats continue to impress following a dominating 86-54 blowout of the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The score was tight early on, but Kentucky put together an 8-0 run over the last 1:34 of the first half to lead 40-29. Calipari’s team road that momentum in the second half, out-scoring Auburn 37-15 in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Dominating doesn’t even feel like the right word for Kentucky’s win. It felt like more than domination. Auburn was simply outclassed for nearly every moment of the game and didn’t have an answer for Kentucky’s high-powered offense.

Oscar Tshiebwe had an efficient 22 points on 8/10 shooting while Antonio Reeves scored 21 points on 8-13 shooting (including four 3-pointers). Cason Wallace found his shooting stroke, knocking down both of his 3-point attempts en route to scoring 19 points.

Kentucky saw CJ Fredrick make his return to the court for the first time since early February and Sahvir Wheeler is nearing his return. Getting healthier is the ultimate goal for Kentucky, especially after they saw injuries to guards play a role in derailing their season a year ago.

The Wildcats have an excellent chance to wrap up the third-overall seed on Wednesday when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores for senior night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm ET with coverage on the SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

A UK spokesperson tells me all six of UK's seniors will be honored during Senior Day vs. Vanderbilt.



However all can come back next year and no decisions have been made on their status for the 23-24 season. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) February 26, 2023

It’s hard to believe Senior Night is just a few days away.

