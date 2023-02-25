Twitter reactions to Kentucky crushing Auburn

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday looking to get a win over the Auburn Tigers and inch closer to locking up a double-bye for the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky found their three-point shooting in the first half as Cason Wallace drilled his first attempt after missing his previous 16 giving the Cats a 10-9 lead early. Kentucky would go on to shoot 5/6 in the half.

Going along with the outside shooting was the dominating presence of Oscar Tshiebwe who recorded a first-half double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and a block.

At the under-8 media timeout, the Cats were holding onto a 24-18 lead after a Jacob Toppin jumper.

Kentucky then closed out the half in dominating fashion as they used stout defense and three-point shooting to take a 40-29 lead into the break.

The Cats picked up right where they left off at the start of the second half as their lead grew to 16.

At the under-12 media timeout, the Cats held a 53-37 lead. Immediately out of the timeout, Antonio Reeves drilled back-to-back threes to make this a 59-37 ballgame.

Kentucky never took their foot off the gas from that moment forward as the lead was 67-42 at the under-8 timeout.

By the under-4 timeout, the Cats were just putting on a show as their lead hit 36 leading it 82-46.

Down the stretch, the Cats closed out a fun afternoon in Rupp Arena as they get the 86-54 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

Let's keep it rolling pic.twitter.com/suNw7ua0sW — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 25, 2023

CJ Fredrick is playing — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 25, 2023

The Auburn player who just hit that three to start the game is 6/22 from the three-point line for the entire season. Here we go with this again. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 25, 2023

Cason Wallace had missed his last 16 three-point attempts prior to that make. Good sign for Kentucky. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 25, 2023

Kevin Harlan’s voice is that of angels when it comes to the game of basketball — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) February 25, 2023

Big cheer for CJ Fredrick as he returns after a four-game absence with a rib injury. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 25, 2023

Adou Thiero’s legacy through his freshman year in my mind will be one thing: Making the most of every opportunity presented to him. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 25, 2023

We are very close to breaking the all-time College Basketball record for a team having two guys going up for a Rebound and knocking it out of each other’s hands — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 25, 2023

Auburn putting ball pressure on Wallace is what is leading to shot clock issues. Going to have to attack that a bit more aggressively. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) February 25, 2023

Bruce Pearl is the best coach I've ever seen among those who routinely let his players go very long stretches of time taking bad shots. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 25, 2023

Totally fine with crushing Bruce Pearl today. Let’s keep it rolling. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) February 25, 2023

83% from 3 will get it done. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) February 25, 2023

Reeves floater is becoming just as dangerous as Immanuel Quickley’s — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) February 25, 2023

Lynn Bowden L’s down on the Jumbotron #BBN pic.twitter.com/UCbDOSsjq3 — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) February 25, 2023

REEEVVEEESSSSSS — Lori Mills (@lori_mills) February 25, 2023

Kentucky got Auburn to just quit at halftime, this is wild. — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) February 25, 2023

GO BIG BLUE ️ ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/z2pZlz5srL — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 25, 2023

.@KentuckyMBB is hitting on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/HA1DTJ7Hal — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 25, 2023

This Kentucky team has turned the corner. Big time. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) February 25, 2023

There are very few players who have ever played here whose open three looks more pure than Antonio Reeves — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 25, 2023

It's tough to see a blue blood basketball program like Auburn lose 20 straight road games to a conference opponent. Maybe one day Auburn fans under 35 will know what it's like to win a game in Rupp Arena. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) February 25, 2023

Easily Kentucky's most complete game of the season. Just demolishing Auburn. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 25, 2023

Auburn fans are seeing a real blue blood. — Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) February 25, 2023

Auburn is a top 15 defense hahahahahaha — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) February 25, 2023

The rough patches throughout the season is making this so much more fun



Best game of the season and we seem to be peaking at the right time… — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) February 25, 2023

Kentucky has 20+ wins in 13 of John Calipari’s 14 seasons at the helm. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 25, 2023

There's the Kentucky we've been waiting for. Leading Auburn by 34 with 4 minutes to go. Best performance of the season by far, and at just the right time.



Man, feels good. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) February 25, 2023

Antonio Reeves has 21 points on 13 shots, now 4 of 7 from 3 today.



Reeves is averaging 14.6 points and shooting 37 of 85 (43.5%) from 3 in SEC games. That'll do.



Kentucky leads Auburn by ... 36 with 3:12 to go. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 25, 2023

Oscar and Chris Livingston get a large applause as they exit the game! — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) February 25, 2023

Easy to overlook with the offensive onslaught but Kentucky has really been flying around defensively today. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) February 25, 2023

Finally, a game where I’m not stressed the entire 40 minutes — Tori Alascio (@torialascio) February 25, 2023

.@KentuckyMBB improves to 51-2 all-time (.962) against Auburn in Lexington — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 25, 2023

After starting 1-3 in the SEC, the Wildcats have now won 10 of its last 12 league games. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 25, 2023

Congrats to coach Cal and BBN on the great win vs Auburn. Great performance!!! — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) February 25, 2023

Stop me if you've heard this before:



A John Calipari-coached team is playing its best basketball going into March — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 25, 2023

Selection Sunday is two weeks from tomorrow. #BBN — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 25, 2023

