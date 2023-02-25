 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky crushing Auburn

The Tigers’ losing streak in Lexington extends to 35 years.

Antonio Reeves

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday looking to get a win over the Auburn Tigers and inch closer to locking up a double-bye for the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky found their three-point shooting in the first half as Cason Wallace drilled his first attempt after missing his previous 16 giving the Cats a 10-9 lead early. Kentucky would go on to shoot 5/6 in the half.

Going along with the outside shooting was the dominating presence of Oscar Tshiebwe who recorded a first-half double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and a block.

At the under-8 media timeout, the Cats were holding onto a 24-18 lead after a Jacob Toppin jumper.

Kentucky then closed out the half in dominating fashion as they used stout defense and three-point shooting to take a 40-29 lead into the break.

The Cats picked up right where they left off at the start of the second half as their lead grew to 16.

At the under-12 media timeout, the Cats held a 53-37 lead. Immediately out of the timeout, Antonio Reeves drilled back-to-back threes to make this a 59-37 ballgame.

Kentucky never took their foot off the gas from that moment forward as the lead was 67-42 at the under-8 timeout.

By the under-4 timeout, the Cats were just putting on a show as their lead hit 36 leading it 82-46.

Down the stretch, the Cats closed out a fun afternoon in Rupp Arena as they get the 86-54 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game.

