Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ dominant win over Tigers

On Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats played their last Saturday home game of the season against Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. They made sure to make it a good one for the Big Blue Nation.

From the jump, the Wildcats looked energized and ready to go, especially Oscar Tshiebwe who scored six straight to open up the game. However, Auburn answered and did so with some difficult shots.

After the Tigers took a 25-24 lead, Kentucky answered and never looked back, taking a 40-29 lead into the break, then led by as many as 40 in the second half before cruising to an 86-54 victory.

Like most aspects of this game, Kentucky dominated the rebounding battle 41-23 while holding Auburn to 19/56 shooting (33.9%).

Up next, Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt next Wednesday at 7 pm ET, then plays at Arkansas next Saturday at 2 pm to conclude the regular season.

MVP

This was a really tough one, so we’re going with co-MVP honors to Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe finished with 22 points (8/10 shooting), 17 rebounds, two steals, and one block as he dominated the paint today.

Wallace racked up 19 points (6/12 shooting), nine assists, four steals, and three rebounds while locking down Auburn’s starting backcourt, who combined for just 16 points on 5/20 shooting.

Reeves chipped in 21 points (8/13 shooting) with one steal. Those three combined to score 62 points, outscoring Auburn by themselves.

Another shoutout to Jacob Toppin, who scored 13 (6/11 shooting) while grabbing 12 boards and dishing out five assists.

Great win all around for Kentucky today, who suddenly looks like a very dangerous team entering the postseason.

Highlights

20 straight wins against Auburn in Rupp pic.twitter.com/S03K3BESP1 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 25, 2023

