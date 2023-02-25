Kentucky vs. Auburn game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Auburn Tigers at 4 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live online at CBS Sports.
A lot has changed for this Kentucky program over the last couple of weeks. They have gone from 1-7 in Quad 1 to 5-7, and the NCAA Tournament is almost a sure thing.
Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick have missed each of those games, but we’ve seen a lot of perseverance from this team, and Chris Livingston specifically, that has helped them go on this run.
Auburn is another opportunity to get another Quad 1 victory and stack that resume. The Tigers have had a similar season to Kentucky in that they’ve both been pretty erratic.
This has become a rivalry over the last few seasons, so get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.
Pregame Reading
