Saturday Headlines: Keep it Rolling against the Auburn Tigers Edition

March is just a few days away and the hope of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team is that they are starting to play their best basketball of the season.

It certainly feels like Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves are doing just that. I’m almost ready to put Oscar Tshiebwe in that category but he needs to keep proving it on the defensive end. Cason Wallace, while great in home games, has struggled scoring the basketball on the road. But all in all I feel like those five players have started to click on a different level together compared to the rest of the season.

The bench is where the questions lie. Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick are still injured and both players are doubtful today against the Auburn Tigers. John Calipari emphasized the importance of those guards in regards to their ability to give the offense something different and, even more importantly, giving Wallace and Reeves more opportunity to rest during games.

Adou Thiero has played good basketball in limited minutes as the only player that is able to give Reeves and Wallace a break. But while he’s played well in the first half of games, Calipari doesn’t trust him enough yet to give him minutes in the second half of games. Lance Ware and Daimion Collins have also contributed valuable minutes in the first half but not the second, much like Thiero. Is this enough?

We’ve seen Calipari use short rotations before. It’s very risky but the reward of keeping the core five on the floor together has indeed produced success in past seasons and it appears as it is the way to go this season as well.

Bruce Pearl’s team isn’t what it usually is and, while they aren’t on the bubble, a win at Kentucky would be a major boost to their Quad I collection. It should be a fight in Rupp Arena today at 4:00 PM.

Fox (42pts, 12asts, 5rebs) and Monk (45pts, 6asts) are the first set of teammates to each score 40+ points in the same game in FRANCHISE history. #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/9thRBFYc3C — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 25, 2023

The De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk reunion with the Kings has been quite the success. They won 176-175 in a thrilling double-overtime matchup.

Our entire team just signed an NIL deal with a national advertiser and Jacob and Chris also each just signed their own NIL deals for nation-wide campaigns.



That is the Kentucky Effect!! pic.twitter.com/SBZBuDyz5R — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) February 23, 2023

Chris Livingston, Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin have some big time new deals. I wonder if this could be incentive enough to get Livingston and Reeves to return for another season? The addition of Livingston to next year’s team would be significant.

Name a random college basketball legend.



We'll go first: Jimmer Fredette pic.twitter.com/k25bALzrI5 — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 22, 2023

Kerry Kittles.

