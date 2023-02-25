Who wins Kentucky vs. Auburn?

The Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers square off on Saturday afternoon for the first time in Rupp Arena, with fans, since 2020. Kentucky won that game to clinch the SEC regular reason by three whole games.

On Saturday, both squads come into the game at 19-9 on the season, and both falling well below their pre-season expectations.

Auburn won the SEC last season, including a win over Kentucky, but floundered down the stretch and into post-season play, dropping the quarterfinal game to Texas A&M and eventually losing in the Round of 32 to Miami.

Kentucky comes into this game on a hot streak; winners of three straight with all three being Q1 victories, including a second win over Tennessee this season.

Auburn comes into Lexington dropping four of their last six games, fighting for what could be their tournament lives, as the Tigers have Kentucky, then travel to Tuscaloosa, and then finish off the season at home against Tennessee.

In the SEC, these teams are separated by one game, and if Kentucky wins, they pretty much lock up the three seed barring a collapse by Texas A&M.

A lot is riding on the line in Lexington on Saturday.

Who wins?