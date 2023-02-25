Latest Final Four and natty odds for UK Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats' regular season is nearing its end, but their recent winning streak has them positioned to make the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach John Calipari’s team has put together three Quad 1 wins in a row. They have the opportunity to win a fourth today vs. Auburn. The Wildcats are 4-point favorites at home vs. the Tigers.

If Kentucky can continue to perform at a high level, their chances of making a deep run in the Big Dance will only improve. Here’s a look at the current Final Four and National Title odds for Kentucky, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Final Four

Houston (+130), Alabama (+200), Kansas (+220) and Purdue (+240) are the top favorites to make the Final Four. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentucky’s current odds are +1100. Those are the 22nd-best odds and have Kentucky tied with Duke, who is also at +1100. In addition to Alabama, the only other SEC team ahead of Kentucky is Tennessee (+550).

National Title

Similar to their Final Four odds, Kentucky also has the 22nd-best odds to win the National Title. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are currently +5000. The two current favorites are Houston (+650), followed by Alabama (+900) and Kansas (+950). Tennessee’s odds are in-between Alabama and Kentucky with +2500 odds.

Kentucky’s remaining schedule consists of today’s home matchup vs. Auburn, followed by Tuesday’s home finale vs. Vanderbilt before the regular season finale at Arkansas.

A 3-0 finish to the season is of course the best-case scenario, but fans would gladly accept a 2-1 record over the next three games. Remember to visit DraftKings Sportsbook for updated Final Four and National Title odds.