Bleav in Kentucky talks surging basketball Cats, spring football, and more

March Madness is fast approaching, and the Kentucky Wildcats are finally locking themselves into the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow met up to discuss the following topics:

The basketball Cats sweep Florida and Tennessee.

Going from being on the wrong side of the bubble to being firmly in the field of 68.

Can these Cats make a run in March?

Previewing Saturday’s big matchup with the Auburn Tigers.

Spring football is coming soon.

And more!

