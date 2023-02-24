Ole Miss fires Kermit Davis

There’s a shakeup in the SEC today, as the Ole Miss Rebels have decided to part ways with head coach Kermit Davis. Davis has a career 477-317 record but was just 74-79 with the Rebels and is currently 2-13 in SEC play this season.

Kermit will end his career with Ole Miss having been above .500 in conference play in two of his five seasons. He only managed an NCAA Tournament appearance once, his first season with the team in 2019.

Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said the following on the firing of Davis.

“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes. No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future,” he noted.

The Cats only played Ole Miss once, beating them 75-66 on the road on Jan. 31 while covering as a seven-point favorite. The Cats were 4-1 against Ole Miss during Davis’ time with the program.

The search is now underway for their next coach, and assistant Win Case will step into the top spot for the remainder of the season.