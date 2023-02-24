Travis Perry taking an unofficial visit to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are typically among the top programs for recruits looking to advance their basketball career.

Four-star guard Travis Perry is one name to keep an eye on in the Class of 2024. Perry scored 61 points in a game last week, a Lyon County record.

The guard will be making an unofficial visit to Kentucky to watch the Cats take on Auburn Saturday. This comes a week after 2023 top-five recruit Justin Edwards was at Rupp Arena to see the Cats take down the Tennessee Volunteers.

His team sits 27-5 and 7-0 in district play, so while he's scoring at elite, record-setting levels, his team has been among the best of the best in Kentucky as well.

Perry stands 6-foot-2 and is ranked as the 86th-best player in the nation and the 13th-best point guard. He is the best player in the state of Kentucky for the Class of 2024 as well, according to 247 Sports.

Perry has already visited Michigan and Purdue and has offers from numerous other programs as well. Perry, per Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim, is closing in on another record as well.

“With 4,191 career points, Perry is now just 147 points away from breaking Kelly ‘King’ Coleman’s all-time state record of 4,337 points,” Pilgrim wrote.