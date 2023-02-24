Friday Headlines: Chris Rodriguez Edition

The NFL Combine begins next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Four Kentucky Wildcats have been invited: quarterback Will Levis, defensive back Carrington Valentine, offensive guard Tashawn Manning and running back Chris Rodriguez.

While Rodriguez is there, he’ll look to raise money for the Lupus Foundation of America, which is an organization that means a lot to him. His mother, who battled Lupus, passed away unexpectedly on January 11th during his prep for the combine.

The former Kentucky star is taking pledges for his performance at the combine. His part of the combine is scheduled to begin March 6th. Rodriguez is setting his goal at 14 bench press reps with a fundraising goal of $2,400. He wore #24 while playing at Kentucky.

This is an incredible opportunity to support the Lupus Foundation of America. If you’re interested in joining, Rodriguez has a Pledge Page that can be found by visiting this link.

Tweet of the Day

Seasons in which @KentuckyMBB swept both Florida and Tennessee:



- 2022-2023

- 2011-2012

- 2003-2004

- 2002-2003

- 1996-1997

- 1995-1996

- 1994-1995

- 1990-1991

- 1985-1986

- 1977-1978

- 1969-1970 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 23, 2023

Could this mean there is some March Magic to come?

Headlines

Blair Green named to SEC Community Service Team - Vaught’s Views

She’s just awesome.

Émilien Pitre’s Hot Start Fueling Kentucky Baseball Offense - KSR

The Bat Cats are 3-1 to start the season.

Sources: All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner, Rams agree to part ways - ESPN

Will this be the last we see of him?

UK WBB loses to Texas A&M in battle of the bottom of the SEC - KSR

Another bad loss for the Wildcats.

Eric Bieniemy: Focus on Commanders, not head-coach jobs - ESPN

Love his mentality.

No. 18 UK softball battles back, blows out No. 8 Washington 11-3 - KSR

Love to see an extra inning thriller.

Aaron Rodgers leaves Oregon facility, ends darkness retreat - ESPN

This was weird from start to finish.

Rick Pitino says Rupp celebration is “100% not necessary” - KSR

This sounds like it’s never going to happen.