On3 names Devin Leary a top 10 returning QB

Next year is expected to be a strong year for quarterbacks in college football.

The 2024 draft class is expected to be strong with several NFL-caliber quarterbacks by NFL scouts, so we should expect a lot of good quarterbacks in college football next season.

On3 released its list of top 10 quarterbacks going into the next college football season, and Kentucky fans should like that list because coming in at #10 is Kentucky’s own Devin Leary.

Here’s what the On3 staff had to say about Kentucky’s new QB.

10. Devin Leary, Kentucky: Leary transferred to Lexington this offseason following four seasons at NC State. He suffered a season-ending injury to his pectoral muscle this past season that limited him to six games. The year prior in 2021, he threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. Now he is set to take over for Will Levis, who entered the 2023 NFL Draft.

Three quarterbacks from the SEC made the list with LSU’s Jayden Daniels coming in at 7 and KJ Jefferson from Arkansas coming in at #9.

In his last healthy season at NC State in 2021, Leary was among the best quarterbacks in the nation, throwing for more than 3,400 yards and 35 TDs, so it should be no surprise he is on this list.

Now he joins forces with Liam Coen, and a Kentucky offense with a lot of talented young weapons around him in guys like Barion Brown, Dane Key, Tayvion Robinson, and others.

I think Devin Leary is set up to have a big season in Lexington.