Oscar Tshiebwe has highly efficient offensive performance against Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats came away with a massive Quad 1 road win over the Florida Gators on Wednesday night, continuing to build a much better NCAA Tournament resume.

In the win, the Cats got a big-time offensive game from Oscar Tshiebwe who finished with 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal, and a block.

However, Tshiebwe made 12 of his 13 field-goal attempts for a 92% shooting night in the Swamp.

His 92% field goal performance with at least 25 points is the highest by a Kentucky player in the last 25 seasons.

On top of that, Tshiebwe joins a small list of players to score at least 25 points in consecutive games against Florida in Gainesville. The only other players to do that are Cliff Hagan (1952, 1954), Dan Issel (1969, 1970), and Kevin Grevey (1973, 1974).

The defending National Player of the Year just continues to break records during his time at Kentucky.