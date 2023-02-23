Kentucky safety Taj Dodson retires from football

Kentucky Wildcats safety Taj Dodson has called it a career. After not being present on the 2023 roster update, a UK spokesperson confirmed to Nick Roush of KSR that Dodson has officially decided to retire from football.

A three-star prospect in the class of 2019 from Union City (GA), Dodson battled injuries throughout his whole career in Lexington. This past season, Dodson saw action in nine games, as he was sidelined with an injury for four games this season. He appeared in 11 games in 2021, as well as five games in 2020 while missing six due to injury.

During his time in Lexington, Dodson totaled 12 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery during his career.

Dodson broke onto the scene in his freshman season against Florida as he recovered the fumble that helped the Cats secure an early lead against the Gators. From there is when nagging injuries started to bother the talented safety.

Dodson participated in Senior Day activities this past fall. He’s also already received his degree from the university.

Best of luck to Taj in whatever may come next!