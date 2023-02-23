Thursday Headlines: Sweeping Florida Edition

It wasn’t pretty, but the Kentucky Wildcats won a big game in Gainesville last night, defeating the Florida Gators, 82-74, and completing a season sweep.

The Cats have now won four straight over the Gators and nine of the last 10.

Playing without their best player in big man Colin Castleton, the Gators put up a fight, coming back from down 15 in the first half to lead by one at the break. In the second half, Kentucky had a 10-point lead with nearly three minutes to go, but the Gators cut it to as small of a margin as two.

Regardless, a win is a win, and Kentucky has now won 3 in a row to move to 19-9 (10-5 SEC).

The Cats are now 3rd in the SEC with a one-game advantage over 4th-place Tennessee.

Overall, a good win last night for Kentucky and it’s always good to sweep a conference rival.

Now, the Cats prepare for a big home showdown with the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Tweet of the Day

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 25 points on 12-13 FG (92%) tonight at Florida.



His 92% FG is the highest by a Kentucky player in a 25-point game over the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/yNSVVcft3s — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2023

Big night for Big O.

