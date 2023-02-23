Kentucky Football boasts one of the toughest schedules in the country next season

The Kentucky Wildcats will put their new, and old, offensive coordinator to the test in Liam Coen’s first season back. Paired alongside incoming transfer quarterback Devin Leary, the Wildcats will go up against a top-15 strength of schedule next season, per Phil Steele’s Toughest Opponent Winning Percentage.

Among the usual suspects such as Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia, the Wildcats will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in their 10th game of the season, sandwiched between a trip to Starkville and a trip to Columbia, SC.

The good news, on paper, is that Kentucky will open the season with Ball State, Eastern Kentucky and Akron before heading to Vanderbilt for a rare September showdown with the ‘Dores in Nashville.

Overall, Kentucky’s opponents for next season went a combined 93-61 last season, good enough for a 60.1% win rate.

The Wildcats will play host to several crucial games next season; with Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama all being in Lexington.

No Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez may sting for a little bit, but there’s growing confidence that Kentucky can get the job done next season.