 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida fans ejected for grabbing Cason Wallace: Should Gators have been assessed a technical foul?

Just can't happen.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new

The Kentucky Wildcats are leaving Gainesville with a win over the Florida Gators on Wednesday night, 82-74.

Although the crowd was not as rowdy as it normally is when Kentucky comes to town, there was a situation that arose in the second half as Cason Wallace chased down a ball out-of-bounds.

As Wallace falls into the first row, he is grabbed by Florida fans, which was captured by Tristan Pharis.

With assistant coaches Tyler Ulis and Chin Coleman spotting it immediately, the officials acted quickly at the next dead-ball to have a look, then eject the fans responsible.

A question arose out of the situation; how was there no technical foul on the play?

According to former NCAA Officiating Coordinator John Adams on Twitter, the referees handled the situation the correct way.

In a situation that can not happen. Luckily, Wallace ended up okay, and the refs took care of it rather quickly.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...