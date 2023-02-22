Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Florida

This game was pretty wild, right? The Kentucky Wildcats pounced out to a 30-15 lead midway through the first half on the Florida Gators, pretty much controlling the game.

The Gators then flipped the script and outscored Kentucky 22-6 in the final eight minutes of the first half to take a halftime lead.

In the second half, a trio of fans were ejected after one Gators fan put his hand on Cason Wallace as he dove for a loose ball.

And in a game where Oscar Tshiebwe had 25 points, Chris Livingston was the star of the show with his second straight double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds and game-saving put-back and-one to put Kentucky up five with under a minute remaining.

A win is a win, despite how ugly it may have been, as Kentucky remains firm in their hold of third place in the SEC.

They move to 19-9 (10-5) on the season and host the Auburn Tigers at home, with fans, for the first time since February of 2020.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

Happy birthday to us!



On February 22, 1865, John Bryan Bowman founded the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Kentucky University — now known as the University of Kentucky.



For 158 years, our mission as Kentucky’s flagship, land-grant university has remained steadfast. pic.twitter.com/0q789Bv8Ro — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) February 22, 2023

Another Road W pic.twitter.com/HytpJBLUCs — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 23, 2023

REBOUND. BASKET. AND THE FOUL.



CHRIS LIVINGSTON. pic.twitter.com/q4ht3NpjKh — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 23, 2023

Kentucky’s late double-digit lead down to two in the final minute, massive putback and-one by the red-hot Chris Livingston. Now 10 points, 13 boards, second straight double-double. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 23, 2023

BIG TIME PLAY BY LIVINGSTON!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 23, 2023

CHRIS. LIVINGSTON. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 23, 2023

Chris Livingston won this game for Kentucky. Couldn't be happier for that kid. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 23, 2023

These teams have lost this week. UK will be ranked if they beat Auburn at home on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/yCOtc5rbHY — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) February 23, 2023

The correct take is: Great win. Quadrant 1 win. Cats stacking Q1 wins as fast as any team in the country. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 23, 2023

Cason Wallace was grabbed by Florida fans after chasing a loose ball into the crowd.



Unacceptable.



The three Florida fans were ejected, but received an applause from the crowd... pretty classless. pic.twitter.com/DoGy903a26 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 23, 2023

Cason Wallace deserves a lot of credit for his restraint because this is what could’ve happened.

pic.twitter.com/STFwiXLUEX — KG (@__NotKG) February 23, 2023

Florida fans can get another one of these pic.twitter.com/bJPqaPFcMR — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 23, 2023

Tons of very high highs tonight, way too inconsistent , but you absolutely take a win on the road in the SEC.



Great games from Oscar and Jacob and a PHENOMENAL performance from Chris. Cason needs to be better, it is his team come March, but have zero doubt that he will be. — Matt Sak (@MattSakBBN) February 23, 2023

Cason Wallace has tied Eric Bledsoe for No. 7 on UK's single season steals list by a freshman. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 23, 2023

In case you're wondering why there was no technical foul assessed when Florida fans interfered with the game... https://t.co/Phkg7vnP30 — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) February 23, 2023

Sahvir Wheeler is so desperately needed — The Kentucky Network (@KentuckyNet) February 23, 2023

Kentucky did a great job of truly taking advantage of Florida not having Colin Castleton tonight:



Rebounds — 40-21 Kentucky



Offensive rebounds — 13-2 Kentucky



Second-chance points — 15-0 Kentucky



Points in the paint — 46-32 Kentucky — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) February 23, 2023

Chris Livingston said this after Kentucky’s previous game. Tonight he went for 10 points and 15 rebounds while coming up clutch late at Florida, earning back-to-back double-doubles.



The kid is finding his. https://t.co/pI1EQ1Li4o — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) February 23, 2023

Kentucky improves to 9-1 when Jacob Toppin scores 15+ points. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 23, 2023

JACOB TOPPIN, CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ApHqaYVzVk — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 23, 2023

This is just the 2nd time ever that @KentuckyMBB has won 5 consecutive games against Florida in Gainesville (won their first 7 games played in Gainesville between 1952 and 1964) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) February 23, 2023

Final | Kentucky 82, Florida 74



Oscar Tshiebwe: 25 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast

Jacob Toppin: 19 pts, 11 reb

Antonio Reeves: 16 pts, 4 ast

Chris Livingston: 10 pts, 14 reb, 2 ast

Cason Wallace: 8 pts, 6 ast, 2 stls

Lance Ware: 2 pts, 2 reb

Adou Thiero: 2 pts — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) February 23, 2023

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 25 points on 12-13 FG (92%) tonight at Florida.



His 92% FG is the highest by a Kentucky player in a 25-point game over the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/yNSVVcft3s — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 23, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!