Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Florida

Another road win in the books.

By Ianteasley
Kentucky v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

This game was pretty wild, right? The Kentucky Wildcats pounced out to a 30-15 lead midway through the first half on the Florida Gators, pretty much controlling the game.

The Gators then flipped the script and outscored Kentucky 22-6 in the final eight minutes of the first half to take a halftime lead.

In the second half, a trio of fans were ejected after one Gators fan put his hand on Cason Wallace as he dove for a loose ball.

And in a game where Oscar Tshiebwe had 25 points, Chris Livingston was the star of the show with his second straight double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds and game-saving put-back and-one to put Kentucky up five with under a minute remaining.

A win is a win, despite how ugly it may have been, as Kentucky remains firm in their hold of third place in the SEC.

They move to 19-9 (10-5) on the season and host the Auburn Tigers at home, with fans, for the first time since February of 2020.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

