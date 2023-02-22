Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are in Gainesville tonight as they take on the Florida Gators. Game time is set for 7 pm ET on ESPN. You can also stream the game online using WatchESPN, ESPN+, and the ESPN app.

Kentucky is coming off a potential season-saving week, having won at Mississippi State before beating No. 10 Tennessee at home for a pair of Quad 1 wins. And thanks to Texas A&M’s surge, Kentucky now has four Quad 1 wins and could score another tonight against Florida, who is currently ranked No. 52 in NET.

Florida is pretty much off the NCAA Tournament bubble right now but could get right back on it with a win tonight, so Kentucky better come prepared for a dogfight for 40+ minutes.

The Wildcats were able to hold off the Gators when the two teams met back on February 4th, despite Oscar Tshiebwe having one of his worst games ever while shooting 2/14 from the field.

A big reason for that was Florida center Colin Castleton, but the All-SEC big man is now sidelined due to a hand injury. Also expected to sit out tonight are Kentucky guards C.J. Fredrick (ribs) and Sahivr Wheeler (ankle).

Now, get ready for tonight’s game with these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!