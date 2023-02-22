Who wins Kentucky vs Florida Round 2?

With last Saturday’s victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, the Kentucky Wildcats firmly cemented themselves in the NCAA tournament....for now.

Kentucky heads to Gainesville on Wednesday night for round two against the Florida Gators, this time with the Gators missing big man Colin Castleton, who is out with an injury. The last time the two faced off, Kentucky escaped with a five-point victory, and Oscar Tshiebwe struggled to score on Castleton, who had the advantage on the night despite Tshiebwe’s 15-rebound performance.

As for the Wildcats, it looks again as if they will be without both Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick.

Kentucky currently sits in third place in the SEC, with a 9-5 conference record after starting SEC play 1-3. Barring a substantial collapse, Kentucky should still hold firm for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Florida, on the other hand, sits ninth in the SEC with 7-7 record, although a win over the Wildcats could bump them up as high as 5th, which is important for conference tournament purposes.

So, who wins?

