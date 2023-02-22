Wednesday Headlines: Florida Gameday Edition

Kentucky basketball is back on track with consecutive wins over Mississippi State and Tennessee. Their record in Southeastern Conference play is 9-5, which now stands alone as third-best following Texas A&M’s victory over Tennessee last night.

With four games remaining on Kentucky’s regular season schedule, the Wildcats control their destiny to a Top-4 seed for the SEC Tournament. That challenge starts tonight at Florida.

The Gators gave Kentucky a serious fight earlier this month. But Florida lost star forward Colin Castleton a week ago to a broken hand, leaving a major hole inside at both ends of the court.

During the first matchup, Castleton really made an impact on reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. Kentucky’s big man scored just four points on 2-14 shooting and fouled out of the game. Meanwhile, Castleton scored 25 points and shot over 56%.

Freshman Cason Wallace was Kentucky’s MVP of that first matchup, scoring 20 points and putting on a defensive masterpiece with three blocks and a steal. He has massively struggled shooting the basketball over the course of the last few games, but will have a prime opportunity to get back on track tonight.

Tip-off for Kentucky’s game at Florida is scheduled for 7 PM ET with coverage on ESPN.

Tweet of the Day

The Clippers are signing guard Keaton Wallace to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. He's playing for the franchise's G League franchise in Ontario. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2023

Cason Wallace’s older brother joins LA.

Headlines

KT Turner on Wallace, Livingston: “They’re not freshmen anymore” - KSR

They’ve both made a serious impact in Kentucky’s recent surge.

Alabama star Brandon Miller delivered gun used in shooting - ESPN

Yikes.

Stoops promotes C.J. Conrad, hires Mike Priefer Jr. on support staff - KSR

Love these moves.

Ravens OC Todd Monken not worried if Lamar Jackson holds out - ESPN

This could get interesting.

Kentucky Baseball Downs Evansville in Home Opener - KSR

Strong start to the season for the Bat Cats.

Hawks fire coach Nate McMillan - ESPN

It’s been far from the dream season for Atlanta.

Status of Fredrick, Wheeler still unclear heading into Florida - KSR

Adou Thiero could hear his name called once again.

Betts: ‘Everybody was’ aware Red Sox were stealing signs - USA Today

Ouch.