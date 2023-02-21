Joe Lunardi gives Kentucky a big bump in latest Bracketology

ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi has the Kentucky Wildcats firmly off the bubble and earning an 8-seed in his latest projection.

Lunardi released his latest bracket Tuesday morning, which has Kentucky in the East (New York) region playing in Columbus against the 9th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers.

If Kentucky were to win, they would likely play the 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers.

That matchup would hold a lot of intrigue as the reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe would match up against one of the favorites for the award this year: Purdue’s Zach Edey.

Edey, who stands at 7-foot-4, would be a tough matchup for Tshiebwe who has struggled with long defenders.

Lunardi’s latest projection also includes (2) Baylor, (3) Tennessee, (4) Gonzaga, (5) UCONN, (6) Duke, (7) Providence, (10) Auburn, (12) West Virginia, and (13) Iona to name a few teams that would be of interest to Kentucky.

If Kentucky can finish strong down the stretch, they may even have a chance to move up the seed lines further.

What do you think of this projection? Let us know in the comments section!

