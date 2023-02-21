Kentucky has 4 signees named to the Iverson Classic roster

The class of 2023 for the Kentucky Wildcats has turned into arguably one of the best in the John Calipari era.

After getting four signees named to the McDonald’s All-American game, the Cats will also have four signees represented in the Iverson Classic.

The 2023 #IVERSONCLASSIC selections are here. See who made the cut for the most competitive game of the year.



Who will take game MVP? Dunk contest? Player of the Year?@iversonclassic x @shobasketball pic.twitter.com/dbp7zKDfZ5 — Allen Iverson Roundball Classic (@iversonclassic) February 20, 2023

Named to this year's roster are DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, and Robert Dillingham.

With all four consistently ranked as top-20 players in the class, the four signees join a long list of Kentucky recruits that have played in the Iverson Classic. This roster will also feature the most Kentucky signees in the game at four.

Going to be another fun all-star season for the UK recruits.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!