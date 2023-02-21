Travis Perry updates recruitment

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to focus on the class of 2024, and a name that has become familiar to all of Big Blue Nation is Lyon County superstar guard, Travis Perry.

This past week, Perry put on a show in front of John Calipari in which he dropped 61 points against Dawson Springs. After that game, Perry talked with Travis Branham of 247 Sports and gave an update on his recruitment as his senior season comes to a close.

Perry secured an offer from Kentucky this past summer, and when asked about UK as a program, here is what he had to say to Branham.

“Kentucky: ”Coach Cal and coach KT have been continuing to touch base and having them there the other night was neat so I am looking forward to continuing that relationship with them and seeing how things go.”

The Cats have serious competition to land the talented guard, however. According to Perry, the Indiana Hoosiers are making sure he feels the love from Bloomington.

“I feel like Indiana is recruiting me the hardest right now,” Perry told Branham. “They have been on me with multiple coaches texting me every day. Then you got Purdue, Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Cincinnati, Michigan and Kentucky have been in constant contact throughout.”

Perry is listed as the No. 1 player in Kentucky for the Class of 2024 and is considered a four-star prospect according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Sounds like this recruitment has a ways to go, but it would be great to see a high-scoring Kentucky player end up in Lexington.

Going to be a fun one to watch.