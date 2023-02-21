Tuesday Headlines: Potential College Football Rules Changes

Good morning BBN. We could be on the verge of some major rule changes being made to college football.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, college football executives are considering these four rule changes, which would help speed up games:

Prohibiting consecutive timeouts. No longer extending a first or third quarter for an untimed down if the quarter ends on a defensive penalty. The clock will continue to run after an offense gains a first down, except inside two minutes in a half (similar to the NFL’s two-minute warning). The clock will continue to run after an incomplete pass once the ball is spotted for play.

These changes would certainly help make games go faster, but should they be made?

Headlines

UK surges up new NCAA Tournament bracketology projections - Herald Leader

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky will host Auburn in Rupp, and that game currently qualifies as another Quad 1 chance, as the Tigers opened this week ranked No. 30 in NET.

College Football Executives Considering Four Changes to Shorten Games - Sports Illustrated

The rule changes, which include the game clock continuing to run after incomplete passes, could be implemented this fall.

Travis Perry updates his recruitment - CatsPause

"Coach Cal and coach KT have been continuing to touch base and having them there the other night was neat so I am looking forward to continuing that relationship with them and seeing how things go."

College football: Next season's toughest slates, per Phil Steele's opponents' winning percentage - Cats Pause

You'll be shocked to hear Kentucky has one of the most difficult schedules in college football for the 2023 season. It features matchups vs. a pair of prime title contenders in Alabama and Georgia.

Five former 'Cats competed in NBA All-Star Weekend - KSR

Several former Kentucky basketball players had the honor of being one of the NBA's best and battled it out in the All-Star Game.

Chris Livingston Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honor – UK Athletics

In a 71-68 win at Mississippi State on Wednesday, Livingston scored all 13 of his points in the second half. He dished out a career-best three assists and tied his career-high with two steals.

Kentucky to Play in ESPN’s 2024 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational – UK Athletics

The annual premier non-conference tournament hosted by ESPN in Clearwater, Florida will be held for the fifth time in 2024, with Kentucky making its second appearance in the event, having taken part of the inaugural tournament in 2019.

Chargers promoting Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator - NFL

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Chargers plan to promote Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator and Tommy Donatell to secondary coach/pass game coordinator. Ansley previously coached at Kentucky among other SEC stops.

Third Case of HIV Being Cured Confirmed 10 Years After Treatment of the “Düsseldorf Patient” - GNN

The Düsseldorf Patient received stem cells used to treat leukemia in 2013 and has shown persistent suppression of HIV-1 ever since.

Houston returns to No. 1 in men’s college basketball poll - ESPN

Houston, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot of the AP Top 25 men’s poll for the third time this season.

Critically Endangered Dancing Lemur Born in UK is ‘Landmark Moment for Species’ After Parents Sent From US Zoo - GNN

The first-ever ‘dancing lemur’ to be bred in Europe was born at a UK zoo in a landmark moment for the Coquerel’s sifaka species.