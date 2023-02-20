Where Kentucky stands in the latest Bracketology updates

The last week for the Kentucky Wildcats couldn’t have gone any better in their fight to make the NCAA Tournament.

As long as the next two weeks aren’t a total collapse from this team, we should no longer have to worry about this team making the field of 68.

At the start of the week, the Cats held a 1-7 record in Quad 1 games and were on the outside looking in on most Bracketology projections.

The Cats picked up a Quad 1 win on the road against Mississippi State and followed that up with a season sweep of Tennessee. On top of that, Texas A&M picked up two massive wins that moved them inside the top 30 in the NET rankings, giving the Cats three Quad 1 wins in one week.

With the impressive week, Kentucky is now moving up the bracket projections and moving off the bubble.

At the start of the week, Joe Lunardi had the Cats on the ‘First four Out’ line in his ESPN Bracketology.

Lunardi hasn’t updated his projected bracket, but in his Twitter update, the Cats are officially off the bubble and safely in the tournament with two weeks left in the regular season.

Monday’s update from CBS Sports has the Cats as a 9-seed in the East Region with their first weekend games taking place in Columbus.

The latest update from Brackettville has the Cats as a 7-seed with the Cats heading to the West Region and going to Denver for the first weekend.

The Brackettville projected would have Kentucky facing Oklahoma State, Arizona, Iowa State, and Kansas to reach the Final Four if they faced the top seed each round.

BracketWAG.com has moved Kentucky to the 10-seed line with seven at-large teams behind them in the tournament field. They also have the Cats staying close to home getting the South Region.

Bracket Matrix, which rounds up every major projection across the internet, still has Kentucky barely making the field as an 11-seed. Four other at-large teams sit behind the Cats, including Memphis, USC, Mississippi State, and Wisconsin.

The Cats have two very winnable games this week as they travel to face a Florida Gators squad without star center Colin Castleton. Then on Saturday, Kentucky will be in Rupp Arena for a matchup against an Auburn Tigers team that is close to dropping out of the Quad 1 range, as they’re currently No. 30 in NET.