John Calipari gives a brief injury update on CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler

The talented guard duo missed a third-straight game against the Vols on Saturday.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
The Kentucky Wildcats took down the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon, completing the season sweep of the Vols.

Once again they picked up that win shorthanded, as the Cats were missing CJ Fredrick and Sahvir Wheeler for the third-straight game. After the game, John Calipari didn’t give an update on the two veteran guards.

On his Monday call-in show, Calipari offered a brief update, saying both players are working hard to get back on the court, but he declined to say when either of them could return to game action.

Fredrick has been sidelined with a rib injury he suffered in the win over the Florida Gators in early February. Wheeler has been out since injuring his ankle in practice prior to the loss vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ironically, Wheeler didn’t play in either of the Wildcats’ wins over Tennessee, easily their two best victories of the season. Fredrick did play in Knoxville and even hit some big shots down the stretch to help the Cats pull off that season-shifting triumph.

Though Kentucky was able to sweep last week’s games vs. Mississippi State and Tennessee, they’re still needed for this team to be capable of reaching its full potential and making a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s to hoping we get to see them back on the Rupp Arena court by next Wednesday’s home finale vs. Vanderbilt.

