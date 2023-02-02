Billy Richmond currently visiting Kentucky

Camden (NJ) has been kind to the Kentucky Wildcats over the last several seasons.

With current players Lance Ware and Kareem Watkins on the roster, while DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw both signed to the Cats for the class of 2023, John Calipari is now hopeful he can land another talented player from the New Jersey powerhouse.

Billy Richmond is a four-star guard in the class of 2024. And according to a report from Alex Karamanos from The Circuit, Richmond is currently in Lexington on an unofficial visit.

2024 4 ⭐️ Billy Richmond (@BillyRichmondI) is currently on an unofficial visit at Kentucky @KentuckyMBB @YouGotTheHigh — Alex Karamanos (@TheCircuitAlex) February 2, 2023

Richmond currently holds offers from Louisville, Kansas State, Memphis, Mississippi State, and St. Louis alongside an offer from UK.

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Richmond is a player that has thrived under Coach Cal in the past. With the ability to guard multiple positions while being an explosive athlete overall, he would be a solid piece to the 2024 class.

Currently ranked as a four-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Richmond is also considered the 74th-best recruit in the class.

Richmond and Camden will take the floor at Kentucky State University on Friday night in Frankfort. Going to be a good opportunity to see the talented junior take the court.

