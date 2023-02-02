Aba Selm commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board again in the class of 2024.

Thursday morning during an appearance on KSR, three-star recruit Aba Selm committed to the Cats. Selm joins Hayes Johnson as 2024 recruits from the Bluegrass to pick Kentucky over the last week, and both are also offensive linemen.

Vince Marrow and Zach Yenser are listed as the lead recruiters for Selm.

I’m blessed and excited to announce that I am verbally committed to the University of Kentucky. I just want to thank my dad, coaches, and Simon Kenton staff for all the love and support throughout the way.#BBN pic.twitter.com/3738CKWlPo — Aba Selm (@abaselm1) February 2, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 293-pound Selm plays at Simon Kenton High School in Independence (KY). He holds additional scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, Louisville Cardinals, Missouri Tigers, and Cincinnati Bearcats among others.

Selm is a three-star prospect ranked 27th among interior offensive linemen in the 2024 class while being the second-best recruit from the state of Kentucky. He can play guard or center.

Given the offensive line woes of last season, it’s great to see Kentucky is already on the board with two offensive linemen in 2024.

Check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

