Thursday Headlines: Bryce Hopkins Edition

It was a crazy night across the college basketball landscape last night with a major upset in the SEC as the Florida Gators easily knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers. It also featured a key matchup in the Big East, that included former Kentucky Wildcat, Bryce Hopkins.

Hopkins has had a breakout season after transferring this past offseason to Providence, as Ed Cooley has seemed to tap into the potential many knew he had during his time in Lexington.

He recently sat down with Brian Hamilton of The Athletic and broke down a little about his time in the Kentucky program and what we are seeing from him at Providence this season.

Bryce Hopkins went to Kentucky to chase something.



He found what he was after at Providence.@_Brian_Hamilton on the @PCFriarsmbb star: https://t.co/YNEUhW3UlK pic.twitter.com/TynhMh2O1Z — The Athletic CBB (@TheAthleticCBB) February 1, 2023

“Doesn’t sound like a lot, but it means a lot, because you’re not having to look over your shoulder when you make a mistake,” Hopkins told Hamilton. “I feel like last year when I got out there, I was under a microscope. (Calipari) only wanted me to do certain things, and it was like I was playing like a robot. Now when I get on the court, it’s like coach Cooley is allowing me to do whatever I want, but under his system. I just can’t thank him enough for that.”

Last season at UK was an interesting one for Hopkins. In the preseason, he was the talk of camp, before a back injury seemingly pushed him further down the rotation. With limited minutes, Hopkins decided to go thrive elsewhere, and that is exactly what has happened with the Friars.

This season, he is averaging 16.4 points on 48.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three. He is also adding 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

It would have been awesome to see Hopkins tear it up in the Blue & White, but it’s also great to see him thrive in the Friars’ system.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The GOAT calls it a career.

