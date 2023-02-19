Oscar Tshiebwe got the last laugh against unnecessary Uros Plavsic trash talk

A few weeks ago, the Kentucky Wildcats were on the outside looking in when it came to the NCAA Tournament, but a season sweep over the top-10 Tennessee Volunteers will certainly help their cause.

The Vols came into Rupp Arena with a chance to even the season count after losing to Kentucky on their home court. However, the Wildcats, who took a 20-point lead into the half, made sure they sent Tennessee back to Knoxville with another loss.

It didn’t come easy, and reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe certainly sounded annoyed in his postgame press conference. Tshiebwe voiced his opinion on the trash talk by Uros Plavsic.

“It is very annoying to be in there. He cussed me out in the game all the time. He’s talking crazy all the time. ‘I’m your daddy’ or something like that. ‘You’re playing against your baby daddy.’ He’s just trying to get in your head but the coaches said don’t let anybody get in your head… I did not let him get in my head, and when he get in your head, it makes you mad,” Tshiebwe said postgame.

Plavsic didn’t start the game and managed just 18 minutes as well. He ended with two points and three rebounds, so it is safe to say Tshiebwe got the final laugh.

Big O ended with 16 points, seven rebounds, and an assist that resulted in a huge throw-down by Jacob Toppin. Tshiebwe was one of four Wildcats that ended in double figures, so it was a full team effort for Kentucky.

The Cats ended the first half with 39 points, and against a top Tennessee defense, that might have been the most impressive aspect of this game.

Oscar Tshiebwe says it is "very annoying" to play against Tennessee's Uros Plavsic.



"He cusses me out in the game all the time. He's talking crazy... He told me, 'I'm your daddy. You're playing against your baby daddy."'



Oscar did not let him get in his head. UK now 2-0 vs UT. pic.twitter.com/oZ5UxaHQRo — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) February 18, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Kentucky Wildcats news and views! Go Cats!!