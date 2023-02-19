Sunday Headlines: Sweeping the Vols Edition

It hasn’t quite been a series of celebrations for Kentucky Basketball this season, but Saturday was absolutely a day for fireworks. The Wildcats completed their season sweep of the Tennessee Volunteers, picking up their second win vs. No. 10 Tennessee this season by a score of 66-54.

Kentucky won the first meeting down in Knoxville when the entire fanbase thought the season had gone completely off the tracks. Most expected that game to be the nail in the coffin for Kentucky, but the Wildcats ended up knocking off then-No. 5 Tennessee by a score of 63-56.

In both games against the Volunteers, Kentucky’s defense of the three-point line and ability to dominate the glass made all the difference. For Kentucky, it was the first season sweep of Tennessee since the 2011-2012 season.

Kentucky can now feel much better about their NCAA Tournament odds and play with real momentum over the next four games. They’ll next take the court at Florida this Wednesday.

Making sure Chris Livingston comes back for next year is really, really important. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 18, 2023

What are the chances Livingston returns to Kentucky?

