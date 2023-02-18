 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s season sweep of Tennessee

The Cats get a massive Quad 1 win in Rupp Arena!

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday looking for their first season sweep of the Tennessee Volunteers since 2015.

It was a very slow offensive start for both teams as Kentucky held just a 4-2 lead at the under 16 media timeout.

The offense didn’t pick up much ahead of the under 12 timeout, but Kentucky’s was executing better than Tennessee’s as they held a 12-6 lead.

Over the last 10 minutes of the first half, the Cats completely dominated the Vols on both ends of the floor.

An Oscar Tshiebwe and-one dunk with just over 6 minutes to go gave Kentucky a 22-10 lead.

Down the stretch, Kentucky kept getting stops and converting on offense as the went into the break with a 39-19 lead.

The second half got off to a disastrous start as Kentucky turned it over 3 straight possessions allowing the Vols to start on a quick 7-0 run.

After a Kentucky timeout, the Cats were finally able to put the ball in the basket and were holding onto a 45-31 lead at the under 16 timeout.

However, Santiago Vescovi was taking this game over in the second half as he scored 15 points early in the half and this was a 51-41 game with just under 12 minutes to go.

By the under 8 timeout, the Vols had made this a 57-48 ballgame with the Cats trying to hold on for a much needed win.

Down the stretch, Kentucky didn’t make it easy on themselves but never let Tennessee get closer than 8 as they go on to win it 66-54.

