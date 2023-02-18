Kentucky vs. Tennessee game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Tennessee Volunteers today at 1 pm ET inside the historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it online with CBS Sports Live.

The rematch is here, and it’s a big one for the Wildcats. The first time they met this season, UK was shorthanded with no Sahvir Wheeler, but they had their most inspiring win of the season.

Since that game, Tennessee has still looked like one of the best teams in the country. They just took down the No. 1 team in Alabama this past Wednesday.

It’s always a tough rivalry game when these two meet up, so expect this to be another war for 40+ minutes.

Get ready for a fun one by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

